18 Places You Can Pick the Perfect Pumpkin In Colorado This Fall
It's not fall in Colorado without fall colors, and it's hardly Halloween in Grand Junction without a couple of pumpkins. No need to carve them, they only need to be visible in the window or out on the front porch in October.
Have you ever tried to grow your own 'Great Pumpkin'? We did once, and now we go back to the pumpkin patch every year. Pick the perfect Colorado pumpkin this fall by visiting any of the following pumpkin patches.
The Year We Grew Our Own Pumpkin
I want to say it was the fall of 2013. We planted some giant pumpkin seeds in the backyard and let them go all summer. By September the vines had covered 75% of the yard and swingset but the pumpkin grew to about 91 pounds. It was crazy fun, but the next year we wanted the yard back.
Growing Pumpkins in Colorado
The largest pumpkin ever grown in Colorado weighed 1,729 pounds and was weighed at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off last year. Growing pumpkins in Colorado means planting by mid-May and allowing about 120 days for them to get as large as they can.
Visit These Colorado Pumpkin Patches This Fall
- Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Grand Junction, Colorado
- Weathers Family Farm in Yuma, Colorado
- Pope Farms in Wiggins, Colorado
- Mazzotti Farms in Hudson, Colorado
- Wishing Star Farm in Ellicot, Colorado
- Pantaleo Farms Great Pumpkin Patch in Pueblo, Colorado
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Canon City, Colorado
- Something From the Farm in Fort Collins, Colorado
- Osborn Farm in Loveland, Colorado
- Miller Farms in Platteville, Colorado
- Fritzler Farm Park in La Salle, Colorado
- The Beehugger Farm in Longmont, Colorado
- Anderson Farms in Erie, Colorado
- Rock Creek Farms in Broomfield, Colorado
- Munson Farms in Boulder, Colorado
- Cottonwood Farm in Lafayette, Colorado
- Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in Littleton, Colorado
- Berry Patch Farms in Brighton, Colorado
