18 Places You Can Pick the Perfect Pumpkin In Colorado This Fall

It's not fall in Colorado without fall colors, and it's hardly Halloween in Grand Junction without a couple of pumpkins. No need to carve them, they only need to be visible in the window or out on the front porch in October.

Have you ever tried to grow your own 'Great Pumpkin'? We did once, and now we go back to the pumpkin patch every year. Pick the perfect Colorado pumpkin this fall by visiting any of the following pumpkin patches.

Get our free mobile app

The Year We Grew Our Own Pumpkin

I want to say it was the fall of 2013. We planted some giant pumpkin seeds in the backyard and let them go all summer. By September the vines had covered 75% of the yard and swingset but the pumpkin grew to about 91 pounds. It was crazy fun, but the next year we wanted the yard back.

Growing Pumpkins in Colorado

The largest pumpkin ever grown in Colorado weighed 1,729 pounds and was weighed at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off last year. Growing pumpkins in Colorado means planting by mid-May and allowing about 120 days for them to get as large as they can.

Visit These Colorado Pumpkin Patches This Fall

Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Grand Junction, Colorado

Weathers Family Farm in Yuma, Colorado

Pope Farms in Wiggins, Colorado

Mazzotti Farms in Hudson, Colorado

Wishing Star Farm in Ellicot, Colorado

Pantaleo Farms Great Pumpkin Patch in Pueblo, Colorado

Diana’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Canon City, Colorado

Something From the Farm in Fort Collins, Colorado

Osborn Farm in Loveland, Colorado

Miller Farms in Platteville, Colorado

Fritzler Farm Park in La Salle, Colorado

The Beehugger Farm in Longmont, Colorado

Anderson Farms in Erie, Colorado

Rock Creek Farms in Broomfield, Colorado

Munson Farms in Boulder, Colorado

Cottonwood Farm in Lafayette, Colorado

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in Littleton, Colorado

Berry Patch Farms in Brighton, Colorado

Keep going to find out everything you need to know about these farms, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes in the photo gallery below.

18 Places You Can Pick the Perfect Pumpkin In Colorado This Fall It's not really fall in Colorado without a pumpkin or two on the front porch. Many of Colorado's pumpkin patches are now open and offer the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin for carving, decoration, or to fly farthest at a pumpkin chuck. Here are eighteen of the best pumpkin patches in Colorado.

UP NEXT: Get Lost In All Of These Colorado Corn Mazes It's time to see if you can outsmart the farmers this fall by solving Colorado's popular corn mazes before the great pumpkin arrives on Halloween Night. Check out some family farms around the state offering a fun fall family experience in Colorado.