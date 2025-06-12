If you've ever questioned whether you could legally record a phone call in Colorado, we're here to give you a little insight. We're not lawyers, by any means, but we can share a bit of what we found out.

There have been a few occasions where we thought, "We wish we had recorded that conversation," but never knew the legalities.

We have the information you need to understand your rights regarding call recording in Colorado.

Reasons You'd Want to Record a Phone Call

Sometimes, we want to record phone calls to remember important information or keep the call for memorable moments.

Or, to be honest, we just want to keep that tidbit of what you said to possibly hold it against some one --legal or blackmail-ish type stuff. However, do you want to be known as "that guy or gal?"

Is it legal to Record Phone Conversations in Colorado?

It is, in fact, legal to secretly record a phone conversation that you are a part of in Colorado, according to Shouse Law.

Colorado is a one-party consent state. That means you only need to be the one who is consenting to the recording.

You know how businesses tell you that your call may be monitored or recorded for "training purposes?" Yeah, you don't need to do that. Seems kinda shady, but hey, it can work out for you if you really need it.

If you're not one of the parties involved in the phone conversation, you can record it. Eavesdropping is totally illegal in Colorado.

