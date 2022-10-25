How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?

The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau.

Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see a 50% chance for trace amounts of snow to be on the ground by early to mid-October. That doesn't mean we will always see snow on the ground in October, but simply that we have reached the time of year when it is possible.

The Western Colorado Snow Seems to be Right on Time

The first traces of snow usually show up in higher elevations like the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, and the Colorado plateau by the second half of October. Historically areas of Grand Junction like the Redlands see 'first snow day conditions' by October 8th. Orchard Mesa sees these conditions by around October 18th, and Palisade by October 25th.

When is the First Day of Winter?

The first day of winter falls on December 21st, 2022. If you are a real optimist you are trying to see past all of this to the first day of spring on March 20th, 2023.

How Much Snow Does Western Colorado See in November?

Some western Colorado communities deal with over 30-inches of snow in November, others only see an inch or two on average. In November, Grand Junction usually averages 2 days of snowfall. If we see snow in November, we generally average 1.9-inches for the 30-day period.

Other communities are not so lucky. November can be its own beast in Colorado. Scroll on to check out other popular destinations on the western slope. See (on average) how many snowy days November has in store for them too.

