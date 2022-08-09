If you've driven due south of Denver Colorado's Mile High Stadium, there's a chance you drove right past a very unique place in the mountain biking world and didn't even know it. Guerrilla Gravity is what you might consider a custom mountain bike factory and it's located right here in Colorado.

Location of Colorado's Guerrilla Gravity Mountain Bike Factory

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Guerrilla Gravity mountain bike company and factory is located just south of downtown Denver at 1495 S. Acoma Street, Denver, Colorado 80223.

Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Mountain Bike Factory Google Maps loading...

The shop may not look like a whole lot from the outside but what does on the inside is quite remarkable.

History of Colorado's Guerrilla Gravity Bike Shop

Guerrilla Gravity had humble beginnings in one of the now owners' garage where he and his partner, Will, created their first prototype back in 2012. Roughly a decade later, the Guerrilla Gravity shop is not only designing custom mountain bikes but building them all in-house.

Colorado's Guerrilla Gravity: The Factory

When you first walk into Guerrilla Gravity, you are greeted by beautiful custom mountain bikes and parts, but the real magic happens in the back.

There is quite literally a mountain bike factory back there where Guerrilla Gravity makes carbon fiber bikes that are 300% more impact resistant than your average bike.

They design the bikes, create all the pieces, weld all the pieces together, sand and paint the bikes, add decals, and every other step you can imagine in creating beautiful bikes.

One notable thing about Guerrilla Gravity that also sets them apart is the hard rock/metal theme that the shop has. Some of their custom bikes have names like 'Pedalhead' and 'Megatrail,' there's a picture of Dethklok's Nathan Explosion hanging in the factory, and the company's merch has logos that resemble those of bands like Motorhead and Megadeth.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Guerrilla Gravity mountain bike factory:

Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Mountain Bike Factory Guerrilla Gravity is a mountain bike factory right here in Colorado.

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Check out an old sugar factory in Colorado that dates back to the early 1900s but has since been totally abandoned.