Wednesday, August 24, 2022, we celebrated Iconic American Restaurants Day. Colorado is home to a number of food venues that could easily be described as icons. Here's a look a the top 10 "Most Iconic" restaurants in Colorado, according to to Uncover Colorado.

You'll recognize some of these names in an instant. In some cases, these uniquely Colorado restaurants are branching out, opening locations all over Colorado, as well as neighboring states.

What Makes a Colorado Restaurant 'Iconic'?

The Centennial State is home to countless "famous" restaurants. What, though, makes a restaurant "iconic"? Some restaurants have customers. Iconic restaurants, however, have fans.

The Restaurant Times states, "Finding your restaurant brand listed as one of the ‘Best places to explore’ or ‘Most Iconic Restaurants’ is an ardent wish of every restaurateur. The best restaurants often receive complimentary word of mouth marketing that influences customers to travel for miles just to have a taste of its delicacies."

The Restaurant Times offers these suggestions:

Be consistent

Master the backend operations

Focus on flagship dishes

Offer an experience

Some Of These Restaurants Have Operated In Colorado For A Long Time

Recently we published a post featuring the oldest restaurants in Colorado. It's really no surprise that this list of "iconic" restaurants features three of the venues making the "oldest" list. Three that come to mind are:

Buckhorn Exchange - Denver (regarded as Denver's oldest restaurant)

The Historic Mint - Silverthorne

The Fort - Morrison

Common Themes On This List

Two attributes seem to appear time after time on this list. Check out the gallery below, and look at the unique menu items, specifically the unusual varieties of meats, offered by these establishments. Secondly, you'll notice how often the phrase "quality food at competitive/reasonable prices" appears. It seems being "iconic" does not necessarily imply exorbitant prices.

