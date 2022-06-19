Reasons Why Colorado is the Nation’s 6th ‘Most Fun’ State
There are five other states that are more fun, but there are 44 others that are begging for our spot. Find out why we came in at #6 and who beat us out for the Top 5.
If you live in Colorado, you already know that the state rocks when it comes to having fun. Even if you don't, like myself, head up into the mountains to ski, hunt, or fish. This list of 'The Most Fun States of America,' from WalletHub.com thinks that's fine.
The WalletHub team looked at 26 factors in two main sections (Entertainment & Recreation and Nightlife) when it came to determining which states rank where.
Factors Included in the WalletHub Research for 2022 Included:
- Number of Attractions
- Number of Golf Courses/Country Clubs
- Number of Movie Theaters
- Number of State Fairs
- Access to National Parks
- Access to Bars
- 'Last Call' times
- Number of Casinos
- Number of Music Festivals
Each of the 26 categories was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 points representing the greatest amount of variety of fun and cost-effective options to do so. The "Entertainment & Recreation" section made up 80 points of the possible 100, while "Nightlife" made up just 20 points.
In the overall roundup, Wallethub.com puts Colorado at #6.
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New York
- Illinois
- Colorado
Looking at the map, we crushed our neighboring states when it comes to fun: Wyoming came in at #35, Nebraska at #36, Kansas at #37, Arizona at #12, and Utah at #28.
You have your reasons for why Colorado is a fun state to you, let's see if Wallethub's 7 top reasons matched yours.