There are five other states that are more fun, but there are 44 others that are begging for our spot. Find out why we came in at #6 and who beat us out for the Top 5.

If you live in Colorado, you already know that the state rocks when it comes to having fun. Even if you don't, like myself, head up into the mountains to ski, hunt, or fish. This list of 'The Most Fun States of America,' from WalletHub.com thinks that's fine.

The WalletHub team looked at 26 factors in two main sections (Entertainment & Recreation and Nightlife) when it came to determining which states rank where.

Factors Included in the WalletHub Research for 2022 Included:

Number of Attractions

Number of Golf Courses/Country Clubs

Number of Movie Theaters

Number of State Fairs

Access to National Parks

Access to Bars

'Last Call' times

Number of Casinos

Number of Music Festivals

Each of the 26 categories was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 points representing the greatest amount of variety of fun and cost-effective options to do so. The "Entertainment & Recreation" section made up 80 points of the possible 100, while "Nightlife" made up just 20 points.

In the overall roundup, Wallethub.com puts Colorado at #6.

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado

Looking at the map, we crushed our neighboring states when it comes to fun: Wyoming came in at #35, Nebraska at #36, Kansas at #37, Arizona at #12, and Utah at #28.



You have your reasons for why Colorado is a fun state to you, let's see if Wallethub's 7 top reasons matched yours.

