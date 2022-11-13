The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million

If you are looking for a rare sports car with high value, you need to check out this Porsche that is currently for sale in the state of Colorado. Not only is the car stunning, but it is also the most expensive vehicle that is currently advertised for sale in the state.

Listed at Porsche Colorado Springs, the 1990 Porsche 911 REIMAGINED By Singer has a price tag of $1,450,790.

What makes this Porsche 911 so special?

The Singer Group restores Porsche 911's in years 1989 through 1994. Every detail of Singer's restoration is important, no matter how small it is. You will soon see why when you look at the photos of the 1990 Porsche 911. This 32-year-old car with a little more than 2,000 miles on the odometer looks brand new.

Want to learn more about this 1990 Porsche 911 REIMAGINED By Singer? Take a look at the listing at Porsche Colorado Springs. Maybe if you happen to hit it big on the Powerball jackpot, you can be taking it home very soon... If you do buy the car, I just have to ask...Can I have a ride in it?

Source: Porsche Colorado Springs

