When I first moved to western Colorado, I ventured out almost every weekend. It was a great way to get to know the area and find outdoor spots to spend some of my downtime.

Grand Mesa Moose Bull moose on Colorado's Grand Mesa (Photo by Tim Gray, Townsquare) loading...

One of my most memorable trips was during a cool September day. I took off in the late afternoon to head to the Grand Mesa. I'd driven up there before, but it was fall, and I wanted to check out some of the changing colors.

As I was rounding a corner, I saw a couple of guys standing on the side of the road, peering into the thick woods. My windows were down, and I heard one of them say something about a moose. I'd never seen a moose in the wild, so I stopped to see if I could catch a glimpse.

Grand Mesa Moose Two cow moose on Colorado's Grand Mesa (Photo by Tim Gray, Townsquare) loading...

Sure enough, there was a bull and two cows. I sat and watched them for a while and snapped some pics.

I have always been fascinated by moose since my grandpa had a moose mount from one of his hunts hanging in one of his houses.

They may be elusive, but you can definitely find a moose in Colorado.

When are the Best Times to See Moose in Colorado?

Moose are always "active" in Colorado. However, the season will dictate where the moose are and what time of day you'll see them.

Like deer, elk, and other similar species, moose are best observed around dawn and dusk. For most humans, that's why we never see them, we're never up that early and still working when it's getting dark.

During the summer months, moose will hang out around wetlands, rivers, and streams. They feed on the water's vegetation and use the wet areas to cool off.

Moose in Water Thinkstock loading...

Fall is the moose rut season when the giant bull moose are on the "hunt" for a mate. Rut normally runs from September to October. You'll want to be very careful around moose during this time, they can be very aggressive. You would be, too, if someone was messing with your special lady friend.

Map of Best Locations to View Moose in Colorado

Moose are not a native species to Colorado and were introduced into the state during the 70s and 80s. They've become a common sight in many mountainous regions.

Here's a handy map of the areas where you'll most likely see a moose in Colorado:

