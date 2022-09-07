This is Scary: You Won’t Believe What Word Colorado Misspells the Most

They say you learn something new every day and today you'll learn the most commonly misspelled word in Colorado.

Google has taken it upon itself to air out the country's dirty laundry by releasing an infographic with the most misspelled words by state.

Get our free mobile app

How the Most Misspelled Words Data was Gathered

Everyone has a brain fart every now and again and they forget how to spell something that is incredibly simple. It's not the end of the world, and thanks to technology we can quickly find the answer to a large number of our problems.

That same technology however stores your search queries and is often used to demonstrate trends in your area, which is exactly how Google composed its list of the most misspelled words in the country by state.

You Should Know It Could Be Worse

Colorado's most misspelled word is pretty darn embarrassing, but just know that it could be worse. Also, try to keep in mind that the English language is kind of complex and often contains weird nuances that aren't prevalent in other languages.

Then again, some of the most misspelled words for a few states are so simple that it's difficult to understand how those folks passed grade school.

For example, Google Trends reports that the top spelling trend in West Virginia was actually:

"How do you spell West Virginia?

via GIPHY

Make it make sense, please.

The people of North Dakota should also feel an immense amount of shame as Google reports that the word, "sorry" is the state's most misspelled word.

Everyone knows that Mississippi is one of the hardest states to spell, but did you know that its residents have a hard time spelling "independent?"

make action GIFs like this at MakeaGif

That revelation is seriously mindblowing due to the fact that Lousianna rapper Webbie made a hit song entitled Independent that literally spells out the word. Being in such close proximity to Louisiana, you'd think Mississippi would have got the memo.

The Most Misspelled Word in Colorado

Poking fun at the most misspelled words of other states has been great, but it's time for a hard look in the mirror Colorado.

Based on Google trends, the most misspelled word in Colorado is, "choice."

via GIPHY

It would be easier to understand if it was "choose" or "chose," but choice? Really?

via GIPHY

The shame, it's deep.

Here's the full map of the most misspelled words in the U.S. It might make you feel better, or give you a very grim outlook on the future.

Celebrity Names People Can't Seem to Spell Correctly See some of the most common celebrity name misspellings, below.