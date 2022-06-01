Incarcerated Colorado Minor Stabs Guard, Escapes + Gets Caught

An incarcerated youth in Colorado has been caught after stabbing a guard at a dentist's office, escaping from his custody, and fleeing on foot.

The Incarcerated Colorado Boy Accused of Stabbing and Escaping

The boy accused of committing these crimes has been identified as 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda, an inmate at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley, Colorado.

The youth is currently being held at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center, but almost managed to break free during a visit to the dentist.

Here we see the area of Greeley in which the youth services center is located:

Colorado Incarcerated Youth Stabs Guard at the Dentist

On the morning of Tuesday, May 31, 17-year-old Ocegueda was taken to a dentist's office in the Lakeside neighborhood of Denver located on the 5800 block of 44th Avenue.

While at the dentist's office, Ocegueda allegedly stabbed the guard that escorted him there multiple times and fled the scene. It has been reported that Ocegueda was not wearing handcuffs, but did have shackles around his ankles and managed to run several blocks in an attempt to escape following the stabbing.

It's unclear as to how long Ocegueda was out of the custody of the guard, but it has been reported that he was found around 2 p.m. that same day near the intersection of 43rd and Eaton just a few blocks away.

Luckily, the guard is expected to make a full recovery from his stab wounds and the boy is back in custody following the incident.

