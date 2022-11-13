There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?

Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.

I have only been to Mesa Verde once, in my 20s, and it really feels like I need to get back down there. It is the kind of park, however, that many visit more than once. There's so much to take in, including the famous "Cliff Palace," below.

Recently, InsideHook.com, who describe themselves as "an expert-built guide to the things that matter most for anyone looking to nurture a meaningful, ongoing connection to the worlds of culture, wellness, and leisure," did a feature on the "21 Most Underrated, Crowd-Free National Parks."

Coincidentally, as Colorado has seven National Parks, Mesa Verde was the seventh park to be given that status. It takes nearly 8 hours in the car to get from Fort Collins to Mesa Verde National Park, but InsideHook is reassuring us that it's all worth it.

It comes down to the 50,000-acre park being one of the country's National Parks that is low on America's radar, unlike Yellowstone, and Glacier, for example. The "fewer crowds" highlight gets amplified in the fall, as there are even fewer folks traveling. With Mesa Verde being in the southwest portion of the state, Coloradans will find the temperatures "just right" for exploring the amazing Pueblo ruins at that time of year.

I'm definitely putting Mesa Verde National Park on my list of places to see in Colorado. Again.

