These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’

Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street.

Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'

Which Colorado Towns Have the Best Main Street?

Many of the communities on the list below tend to combine a small town feel with some gold rush history to make for a fun and interesting visit. Scroll through 12 communities below that offer a great Main Street Experience. Some of the best include the communities of Creede, Leadville, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Fruita, Durango, Niwot, Parker, Ouray, Telluride, Littleton, Crested Butte, Breckenridge, and more.

Which Main Street in Colorado Gets the Most Visitors?

Canon City Colorado boasts the longest Main Street in America and is one of the most visited downtown areas in Colorado. Like many, this Main Street date back to the gold rush era with lots of cool stops and great views as you stroll through the old shopping district.

Which Main Street is Colorado's Oldest?

The communities of San Luis, Boulder, Leadville, Breckenridge, and Canon City are some of the oldest communities with an intact Main Street. Many of these towns have markers and historic walking tours that detail their story Below we will point out some of the best small towns to see for that great Main Street vibe.

