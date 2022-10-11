This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado

You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado.

It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.

It Feels Good to Own Land In Colorado... Sometimes

I own a house with a 3/4 acre lot. In addition, I own an income property with a 1/2 acre lot. Add those together, and with my 1 1/4 acres, I feel like a wealthy land baron. Why? Simple. I can remember a time when I was living in a second-floor apartment in one of the worst neighborhoods in town. The pizza guy used to use the corner next to my front door as a place to pee. Trust me, I'm loving owning land.

There is a downside. Have you ever been land-poor? If you're not familiar with land poor, it basically means you own a bunch of unprofitable land and lack the funds to develop or pay the cost of maintaining it or keeping up the taxes. You're basically painted into a corner.

This Person Owns The Most Land In Colorado

Meet John Malone. According to World Population Review, John Malone owns a mind-blowing 270,000 acres of land in Colorado.

Do you find that impressive? Well, guess what. He owns even more land in other states. As a matter of fact, he's the second-largest landowner in the United States. How much dirt does this guy own in the good o' U.S.A.? Believe it or not, he owns a whopping 2.2 million acres of property.

Just How Big Are 270,000 Acres?

If you crunch the numbers using the handy-dandy Google thing-a-ma-jiggy, you'll find 270,000 acres equals 431.875 square miles. To put that into perspective, the entire state of Connecticut measures 5,543 square miles. Massachusetts measures 10,565 square miles. According to Google, the surface of Earth's moon measures 14.6 million square miles.

Given that the surface of planet Earth is 196.9 million square miles, this dude Malone owns 0.000219337227% of the planet.

Who Is John Malone?

Put simply, John Malone is my new best buddy. According to Forbes, John C. Malone is worth an estimated $9.3 billion. That was a billion, with a "b."

Nicknamed the "Cable Cowboy," he is known for his talent for media deals and complex corporate structures. In 1973, at the ripe old age of 29, he became the CEO of TCI. FYI, just ICYDN, he later sold the firm AT&T for more than $50 billion. Again, that's a billion with a "b."

Does Malone Live In Colorado?

As a matter of fact, he does. Malone, 81, a husband and father, resides in Elizabeth, Colorado.

