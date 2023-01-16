What comes to mind when you think about being age 11? Probably not being able to put your fingers to the piano keys and naturally play something worth listening to and especially not to play something at a talent way beyond your years without any lessons.

CBS Sunday Morning highlighted a kid from Aurora, Colorado who has just that kind of natural talent. Meet Jude Kofie.

Jude is being dubbed a "piano prodigy". Natural talent. A natural gift. Jude has these. Jude also has autism. Jude found an old keyboard and just started playing at a level no one could believe.

The kindness of a stranger sent the story of his talent into a viral momentum. A local piano tuner saw a video of Jude playing and decided to gift the boy a $15,000 grand piano. He used the money from an inheritance he had just received. CBS Colorado says Bill Magnusson saw a story on tv about Jude. Bill Magnuson realized resources were tight as he learned Jude's family "immigrated from Ghana and were raising four children, as well as sending money back home to their family in Ghana."

Being compared to Mozart is no small thing. According to Classic FM, Mozart "could pick out tunes on the piano at the age of three, and began composing by age four. By the time he was 12, he had clocked up 10 symphonies and performed for royalty."

It will be exciting to see what Jude Kofie does in his lifetime. Thanks Jude for sharing your gift with us.

