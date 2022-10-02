Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado

Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area.

Once invasive species establish themselves, they are extremely hard to get rid of.

One way to help prevent the spread of certain forest pests, like beetles and fungi, to the state is to use firewood from Colorado whenever possible. When camping, people should try to buy firewood near their destination campground, to avoid transporting unwanted species elsewhere.

To help halt the spread of aquatic invasive species in Colorado, people who are fishing never bring in live bait from another state. Anglers should never throw their unused bait crayfish, or bait of any kind, back into the water alive either. Cleaning boats, gear and tackle, downriggers, and other equipment is another way to head off the spread of invasive species in the Centennial State.

Invasive Species to Watch Out For in Colorado These are some of Colorado's top invasive species concerns.