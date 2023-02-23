See Inside One of Colorado’s Most Impressive Homeless Shelters

Homelessness is unfortunately a serious problem that plagues many in Colorado and beyond. There are countless programs across the state to aid those who have fallen on hard times including soup kitchens, food banks, and shelters.

However, it may come as a surprise to you that Colorado is home to a shelter that is truly a step above the rest when it comes to aesthetics, cleanliness, and care when it comes to our homeless population.

Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour of The Delores Project Apartments, a state-of-the-art shelter in Colorado.

The Delores Project: Colorado's Impressive Homeless Shelter

The Delores Project is an almost 300,000-square-foot facility located in Arroyo Village at 1299 Knox Ct, Denver, CO 80204.

The shelter consists of 35 units of permanent supportive housing, emergency housing for up to 60 women and trans individuals, and 95 units for individuals and families with little to no income.

The facility is not only accommodating to individuals suffering from trauma but is also run by individuals with similar backgrounds in order to better relate to guests that need help. The Delores Project also prides itself in being a place where guests feel dignified and safe in their situation.

Inside you'll find numerous dorms in which guests can stay for up to a week at a time, multiple social areas, a large kitchen, plenty of storage space, and much more.

Guests are also offered the opportunity to take cooking classes and for each night they stay at the facility, must complete two chores.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Delores Project, one of the most impressive homeless shelters you'll likely ever come across:

