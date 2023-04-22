These 6 Plants are Illegal to Grow in Colorado

Spring has sprung in Colorado which means many people are preparing to plant their seasonal gardens. When it comes to picking out the perfect plants, you really can't go wrong - unless of course, those plants are illegal to grow.

It's possible that many Coloradans have prohibited plants in their gardens without even knowing. Since some of these plants are attractive ornamentals, they are less likely to be seen as problematic when they pop up in a yard or garden.

As aggressive invaders, these species are banned because they frequently take out the state's native plants. They can also be harmful to other species and the surrounding ecosystem.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture says these plants are illegal to grow in Colorado.

Prohibited Plants in Colorado Heads up, green thumbs!

