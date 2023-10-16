The Hooters calendar has been around since 1985, just two years after that very first Hooters location opened.

With the 2024 calendar, Coloradans can look forward to seeing 15 women from the Centennial State — one even making the main,12-month calendar.

The honest truth is that Hooters wouldn't be around for over 40 years if it wasn't doing something right. It has great food, a fun atmosphere, and, yes, the girls.

Everybody knows of Hooters.

It's been featured in movies and on TV in myriad ways. Its annual calendar, featuring Hooters girls from all over, is just one of the ways that the restaurant/bar chain keeps rolling along.

Things are going well for Hooters; they recently did a big makeover of the Loveland location.

With the 2024 calendar, as with all of the yearly calendars, they'll be donating $1 from each one sold to the V Foundation; since 2005, Hooters has donated over $8 million to the cause.

Hooters' "Give a Hoot" campaign now honors Kelly Jo Dowd, a Hooters waitress who passed away due to breast cancer in 2007.

ONE COLORADO HOOTERS GIRL MAKES THE MAIN HOOTERS CALENDAR FOR DECEMBER

Olivia Lorenzo, who works at the Loveland Hooters location, is the 2024 "Miss December."

Olivia has been featured in the main calendar three times now, with the release of the 2024 calendar. Olivia was also crowned Miss Colorado in 2021.

WHAT OTHER COLORADO HOOTERS GIRLS ARE IN THE 2024 CALENDAR?

With calendars sold within the region of Colorado, there is a foldout poster; that poster will feature 14 other Hooters Girls from Colorado:

Hooters - Aurora : Natasha.

: Natasha. Hooters- Colorado Springs : Schady.

: Schady. Hooters - Loveland : Ariana, Courtney, Maddie (and Olivia).

: Ariana, Courtney, Maddie (and Olivia). Hooters - Lone Tree : Allie, Marina, Megan.

: Allie, Marina, Megan. Hooters - Westminster: Kelley, Lillie, McKinley, Natalie, Orie, Taylor.

