Stunning $1.5 Million Colorado Home Has a Star Observatory
There is something about Colorado's elevation that makes our state the perfect place to stargaze. Often times I find myself looking into a clear sky at night just looking at the stars. They are simply mesmerizing.
If you love to look at the stars and want to get a closer look, you might want to take a peek at this home in Golden, Colorado as it has its very own star observatory. The home is located at 1007 Tucker Gulch Way and is listed on Realtor for $1.525 million.
The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 4,631 square feet of living space on a 0.3-acre property. The kitchen has a whopping 80 stained glass cabinets and drawers. I don't know about you, but that is a kitchen gadget lover's dream kitchen.
Take a look at this Golden home with a star observatory listed on Realtor for $1.525 million:
Source: Realtor