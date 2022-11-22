Colorado has a Unique ‘Sweaty’ Art Show You Can Check Out

The days are gone when an art show is guaranteed to just be some traditional paintings of landscapes hanging in a gallery. Of course, one of the key elements to art in itself is creativity, and an art show in Colorado is definitely that.

The art exhibit is currently up and running and is likely different than any other art show you've ever been to and, to be perfectly blunt, it involves a lot of sweating.

Sweaty Art Show is Currently in Colorado

The art exhibit is the brainchild of an artist by the name of Juntae TeeJay Hwang and is currently at Denver's Union hall, located at 1750 Wewatta Street now until January 7th, 2023:

In case you're not familiar with Union Hall, you can see here that it's right down the street from Coors Field:

The exhibit is filled with ceramic sculptures that appear to be literally pouring sweat out of their pores.

By creating these pieces, Hwang references the extreme temperatures used to make clay sculptures which are fired in a kiln that reaches extreme temperatures, while also provoking thoughts of anxiety in those that lay their eyes on them.

The pieces are roughly two feet tall and have names such as "Crystals JuJu" and "Spoiled Princess" which sweat bright yellow liquid and pink liquid, respectively.

The art show is called, appropriately, "Sweaty Wedding" and can be found in the aforementioned Union Hall in downtown Denver in the Coloradan building. It should also be noted that the exhibit is free of charge.

