Photos: The Fall Colors Have Arrived on Colorado’s Grand Mesa

The end of September is one of my favorite times of the year on Colorado's Western Slope and around Grand Junction. The arrival of cooler temps and fall colors changes the landscape once again at 10,000 feet as the Aspens on the Grand Mesa signal the arrival of fall.

We've just passed 'Fall Color Weekend' on the Grand Mesa which acts like our own bugle call for the arrival of fall color. Keep going to see photos from this past weekend on the Grand Mesa, and to find out which hiking trail is loaded with fall colors right now.

Fall Colors Have Arrived on the Grand Mesa

The video above features a quick preview of the state of the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway as you drive up from Powderhorn Resort to Mesa Lakes Lodge. What is not in the video was the GIANT moose I saw crossing 65 just before you make it to the top of the Mesa. Several deer also spent the morning running across the road so keep an eye out as you drive up.

Great Fall Colors on the Mesa Creek Trail

One trail I saw saturated with color this weekend is the Mesa Creek #505 Trail up to Mesa Lakes Lodge. The parking area is near the Grand Mesa National Forest Overlook below Mesa Lake. The hike is a 3-mile roundtrip through some of the best colors found on the Mesa right now.

Approach Overlooks With Caution

Traffic on the Byway will increase over the next ten days as Coloradans go up to view the colors. You may find yourself having to wait your turn to pull over onto the overlooks, or you may need to double back if you see too many cars trying to pull in for a photo. The important thing to remember is NOT to stop on the byway to take a photo from the middle of the road.

