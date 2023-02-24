This Colorado Ghost Town Could Be Yours For Less Than $1M

This Colorado ghost town near Lake City is for sale, and you should buy it right now. The abandoned site near Telluride is on the market, and at under $1,000,000, the price certainly is right.

Imagine owning a well-maintained piece of Colorado mining heritage. This is one of Colorado's most famous ghost towns, and it could be yours.

You Need Your Own Colorado Ghost Town

There was a time when "keeping up with the Joneses" meant putting a cocktail bar in your basement or adding a swimming pool. That was Colorado of the 1970s. Fast forward to 2023, and what's needed is your own ghost town.

Check Out The Listing For This Property

Today, February 24, 2023, this property at TBD County Road 36 in Lake City, Colorado, is listed at Sotheby's International Realty. Let me say that again. At this time, this property, the ghost town in Lake City, Colorado, is listed at Sotheby's International Realty for the low, low price of $925,000.

What Can You Buy In Colorado For $925,000?

What will $925,000 get you when it comes to Colorado ghost towns? How about 305.7153 acres? The listing at Sotheby's International Realty reads:

When you arrive on the property you can feel the history. Ore was originally found in the Carson Mining District in 1881, and countless people came to the area over the years in search of their fortune. The remaining buildings are considered to be one of the most famous Colorado ghost towns. Possibilities are endless for this one of a kind property.

The Possibilities For This Ghost Town Are Endless

What does one do with a ghost town? Typically, there's a reason why people abandon a place, leaving it to become a "ghost town." In this case, there are a number of ways you could repurpose this property. Sotheby's suggests:

family retreat

hunting lodge

summer camp

backcountry ski outfit

Unique Qualities of This Property

A few highlights pointed out by Sotheby's include:

beaver ponds

creeks

access to the continental divide

never-ending views

located in hunting unit 66, very close to 76

Distance From Nearby Colorado Towns

Looking at Google Maps, the ghost town is roughly 12 miles south of Lake City, Colorado. Nearby towns (as the crow flies) include:

Creede - 10 miles

Silverton - 17.35 miles

Ouray - 19.82 miles

Durango - 50.24 miles

What do you have to lose, besides $925,000? Looking at Realtor.com, nearby properties in Lake City, Colorado run in the $425,000 range, and that's for a single structure on a 1,200 sqft lot. The property shown here is over 305 acres. Get yours today.

