Colorado Ghost Town Has Cemetery With Surprisingly Young Graves

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Because of Colorado's rich history, the state is full of ghost towns. However, the ghost town of Keota has one thing that separates itself from others and that is its cemetery.

A Lot Left Behind

While the ghost town of Keota, Colorado only has a few standing buildings, a lot was left behind when this town was abandoned. Some of these things include magazines with dates, a water tower, and, of course, the cemetery.

A Sad Reality

When the videographer was exploring the cemetery I noticed something very sad and that is the number of graves belonging to people that passed away at very young ages. For example, there are graves for a 14-year-old, 5-year-old, and even a 2-year-old at the Keota cemetery.

The Only Thing Still Active

Another surprising thing about the cemetery is that while it's apparent that the town and its buildings have been abandoned for quite some time, there are gravestones in the cemetery that were placed there as recently as 2013.

It's because of this that Keota is perhaps even more of a 'ghost town' than any other I've come across in Colorado.

Take a virtual tour of the abandoned ghost town of Keota, Colorado:

The abandoned ghost town of Keota, Colorado has old buildings, a water tower, and a cemetery with graves of both old and young.

