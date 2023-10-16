Take a look around you: Someone within your midst could be a "flat-earther." Then again, it's not like Colorado is as flat as Kansas. How do you feel about this?

There are 50 states in the Union, and Colorado has to end up being within the very top of "states that are searching about the earth being flat." People do love conspiracies; that's for certain; these folks are certain we're all living a lie.

Colorado-Flat-Earthers Canva.com loading...

I have a real interest in people that have a strong belief that the Earth is flat. I find it amazing that they can dispel all logic and science and say, "Nope, it's flat."

Get our free mobile app

A few years back, I wrote about how the Flat Earth Society meets in Fort Collins at the Purple Cup Cafe.

Colorado-Flat-Earthers Google Maps loading...

When I wrote that story, it was before the pandemic. The pandemic had many, many "conspiracy theories" attached to it. Maybe because of that, there are more Coloradans thinking/believing that the whole "Globe" thing is a master plan of deception.

Today's modern Flat Earth Society dates back to 1956 before we landed on the moon. I can hear people now, "We never landed on the moon! It was faked! Are you an idiot?"

Colorado-Flat-Earthers Canva.com loading...

Honestly, there are so many "Flat Earthers" around the world (see what I did there?) that it really is a movement.

From their website:

..Standing with reason we offer a home to those wayward thinkers that march bravely on with REASON and TRUTH in recognizing the TRUE shape of the Earth - Flat.

I did a search for "Flat Earth International Conference," and it looks like there hasn't been one since about 2019. It's probably that the pandemic hindered a couple of them, but now they've stopped. It doesn't seem likely, however, that their numbers are decreasing.

NEW LIST SAYS COLORADO IS DOING A LOT OF SEARCHING ABOUT 'FLAT EARTH'

According to Digg.com, the gambling site BetKentucky ("Yes, I'd like to bet that the Earth is flat.") dug into Google Search data. They looked at searches from August 2022 to August 2023 and found the states that were the "most curious" about it.

HOW CURIOUS IS COLORADO ABOUT THE EARTH BEING FLAT?

Colorado comes in second. Wow. That just astounds me: Second out of 50 states.

Specifically, the data show that for every 10,000 Coloradans, there were 310 searches about "Flat Earth" within the given timeframe.

Given that there are about 5 million people in Colorado, that data would extrapolate to over 150,000 searches about "Flat Earth" in Colorado every year.

Alaska is at #1 with 314 searches per 10,000.

MORE Conspiracies: Rock & Roll Conspiracies