Most Famous Politicians Who Came from Colorado

While we're pretty well aware of people that have served Colorado in a political manner such as Governors, House Representatives, and Senators, many well-known politicians that have lived in Colorado may come as a surprise.

Gerald R. Ford and Vail Colorado

If you've spent a considerable amount of time in the Vail area, you're probably familiar with Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Betty Ford Gardens. These and other namesakes of the Fords were created in honor of the late president and his first lady because following his presidency, Gerald R. Ford lived in the Vail area.

The Bush Administration and Ties to Colorado

Numerous other politicians that lived in Colorado coincidentally served under George W. Bush during his presidency from 2000 to 2008.

One of these politicians is Condoleezza Rice who served as U.S. Secretary of State under George W. Bush and attended St. Mary's Academy in Cherry Hills Village.

In addition, George W. Bush's Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove, was born in Denver, and the White House Press Secretary under Bush, Dana Perino, grew up in Denver and graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Other Famous Politicians from Colorado

Another famous politician from Colorado is the former U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright. Albright served under Bill Clinton after spending her teen years in Denver and graduating from Kent Denver School.

Presidential candidate, longtime Senator, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry also has strong Colorado ties as he was born in Aurora, and famous politicians such as House Representative Trent Franks, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, and Supreme Court Justice Byron White all spent a considerable amount of time in the Centennial State as well.

