20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Colorado

There are so many cool and interesting facts about Colorado, you just can't pack them all into one place.

There Is So Much To Know About Colorado

Even if you have lived in Colorado for a super long time, you never stop learning. And considering the fact that you've probably forgotten half of the facts about our state that you previously discovered, this will be like learning all about Colorado for the very first time. There is so much to know.

Personally, I'm always eager to learn as much as I can about the state I have called home for more than half of my life. Whether it's about Colorado's storied history or some trivial tidbit about some of the state's fabulous geologic features, there are so many things I didn't know before.

President Andrew Johnson Delays Colorado's Statehood

Here's one. Of course, you know that Colorado became a state in 1876, but did you know it could have happened much sooner? Congress had passed a bill for the president to sign that would have admitted Colorado into the union. Unfortunately, President Andrew Johnson thought Colorado was too small to merit statehood, and he also objected to a provision in the bill that gave black people the right to vote. Consequently, Colorado did not become a state until 10 years later under President Ulysses S. Grant.

