Elk are no joke. These impressive and enormous creatures that weigh close to 1000 pounds and can reach speeds up to 30-35 mph are certainly not to be messed with. And when you throw rutting (mating) into the mix, it can get all sorts of crazy, and that was evident during this incident at an Estes Park playground.

Not sure if you caught it, but how about the person that was stuck up on the playground structure. Talk about a helpless feeling. I wonder how long they had to stay up there until it was safe to get down.

I mean, the last thing you want to do is get in between a bunch of frisky elk during rutting season, which is typically between August and November.

Elk and Estes Park go together like spaghetti and meatballs, pepperoni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly and, well you get the idea. There are a lot of elk, and wildlife in general, in the Estes Park area so you just never know what you're going to run into.

Whatever or whoever you run into anywhere in Colorado, it's always wise to keep as much distance between you and the animal as possible and never ever go up to it and try to feed it, pet it or get a selfie with it. No Bueno.

If you need a refresher on what to do and/or what NOT to do when encountering a wild animal in Colorado, here's a little refresher for you.

