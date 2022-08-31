10 Things You May Not Know About Colorado’s Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel

There must be a holiday weekend coming soon because roadwork has begun on Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel. 1 week ahead of Labor Day the tunnel is down to 1 lane in some spots this week.

Scroll on to see the update on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the tunnel this week, then on to learn 10 things about this massive structure that came to life on March 8th, 1973.

Structural Replacement Work at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

The work going on this week is aimed at a structural replacement that was put in motion in March of 2020. Crews are working on a structure called "The Box" which is on an access road under Interstate 70 at Mile Post 211. This structure is a turnaround for CDOT maintenance and emergency first responders and needs to be rebuilt.

Westbound Road Work in the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

If you are traveling West this week on I-70 you'll run into a far-right lane closure through the project area. This closure will mainly be during the overnight hours but single right lane closures and shifts may happen between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. for striping work.

Eastbound Road Work in the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

If you are headed East to Denver this week you are likely to see double right-lane closures on August 30th and 31st from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. for striping. Expect to see a single left-lane or single right lane closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until noon on Friday, September 2nd.

Scroll on to learn 10 things you may not have known about President Eisenhower's namesake tunnel.

