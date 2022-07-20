Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why.

CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.

What You Need To Know About CDOT's Survey

It shouldn't be surprising, but the survey is a bit slanted toward the front range- where most of Colorado's population resides. Only 20% of the respondents did not come from the Denver Metro area or the front range non-Denver metro area. It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest Denver drivers behave differently than drivers in Grand Junction and on the west slope.

The age demographic of survey respondents was pretty evenly spread across all age groups and household income groups.

Bad Driving Decisions Lead To Fatal Consequences

As of July 7, there had been 316 traffic deaths in Colorado so far in 2022. That is one less than for the same period one year ago. In many cases, it's decisions that drivers make that lead to fatal outcomes - whether it's drinking and driving, driving while distracted, or choosing not to wear a seatbelt. When you see some of the results of the CDOT survey below, you may wonder why Colorado doesn't have even more fatalities and accidents.

CDOT 2022 Colorado Driver Survey Highlights The annual driver survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation seeks information about driver behavior as it relates to factors such as seatbelts, alcohol, marijuana, cell phones, motorcycles, and pedestrians. Scroll on for a look at some of the survey highlights from the 2022 CDOT Driving Behavior Survey.

