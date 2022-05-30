Former Denver Broncos player, Orlando Franklin, has listed a Cherry Hills mansion for sale.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom home has a total of 14,473 square feet of living space on nearly a full acre of land and is listed for $9.95 million on Realtor.

A recent remodel of the mansion located at 4936 South Fillmore Court is sure to impress anyone. Some of the renovations include intricate lighting, a soundproof theater, a custom wine cellar, Versace tiled powder room, and much more.

Orlando Franklin was selected in the 2011 NFL Draft and was a key player for the Denver Broncos through the 2014 season. Franklin also played for the San Diego Chargers for two seasons. In 2018 Franklin announced his retirement stating health concerns and being with his family more often.

For more information on this Cherry Hills mansion listed for $9.995 million, visit the full listing on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

