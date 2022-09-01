The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after.

Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.

Get our free mobile app

The First Corn Mazes

Some of the first official 'corn mazes' in America started showing up in the early 80s. It's possible many were created before this time. Generally, Annville, Pennsylvania gets credit for having one of the first mazes open to the public.

Which Maze is the Largest in Colorado?

The largest corn maze in America seems to be located in Dixon, California. The maze is listed at 53 acres and it's almost guaranteed you will get lost inside it. In Colorado, Anderson Farms offers a corn maze at 25 acres which will also take you a while to solve so be sure to go in it well before sundown.

Test Your Skills In These Colorado Corn Mazes

Scroll on for 25 corn maze options in Colorado this fall. We have a great corn maze in both Grand Junction and Fruita if you want to stay close to home. If you're looking for adventure and a road trip, you'll find some fun fall options below.

If you know of a new maze opening this fall be sure to tell us about it with our free station app so we can add even more to the list.

Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado It's time to see if you can outsmart the farmers this fall by solving Colorado's popular corn mazes before the great pumpkin arrives on Halloween Night. Check out some family farms around the state offering a fun fall family experience in Colorado.

KEEP GOING: The Most Scenic Fall Color Drives in Colorado We're approaching peak fall color season in Colorado. Now is the time to pack up the car, and hit the road on one of Colorado's scenic highways.

We'll take you all over the state and through quaint little mountain towns on your fall color drive journey.