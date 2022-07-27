Colorado Company Creates New Wristband to Aid in Sobriety

In this day and age, it's not as easy for individuals that seek sobriety to find the same in-person support to tackle their dependencies. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a shift to working remote, conducting virtual meetings, and not just in the workplace but with dependency support groups as well.

However, on the opposite side of things, technology has allowed for virtual interactions in ways that we could once only imagine with products like Zoom meetings, Skype, and countless others.

Recently, a Colorado company called SOBRsafe released a new, wearable wristband that will be used to help people with alcohol issues conquer sobriety and maintain a healthy, sober lifestyle.

A Colorado Company Called SOBRsafe

The company is based out of Denver, Colorado, and was previously known for their SOBRcheck product which used fingerprints to identify an individual at their workplace as well as check the level of alcohol in their system.

However, SOBRsafe's latest product is even more advanced and aligns with remote care more than the aforementioned SOBRcheck.

Colorado's SOBRsafe's Latest Product

The company's latest product is called SOBRsure and is a wearable wristband that, like its predecessor, measures the amount of alcohol in a person's system.

This idea piqued the interest of other organizations that specialize in rehab care such as Seattle's North-Star Care which has already ordered over a thousand of the new wristbands.

Founder and CEO of North-Star care, Amanda Wilson, had this to say about the purchase:

Our mission is to change the conversation about alcohol use disorder and guide our patients to wellness, where they are not held to unrealistic expectations, but rather, have control over their choices around alcohol consumption. SOBRsafe’s alcohol-monitoring band is an innovative new technology... that increases insight into patients’ progress and enables vastly more accurate and effective treatment.

Learn more about the Denver-based company and its products at SOBRsafe's website.

