The Budweiser Clydesdale’s Next Visit to Colorado Will Bring a Great Change

Coloradans can very much look forward to seeing the Budweiser Clydesdales' West Coast Hitch come to Fort Collins on their next visit.

They're so majestic, so tall, so massive. The Budweiser Clydesdales. They're part of America's heritage, in their way; they are definitely part of the Budweiser heritage.

The next time we see them in Colorado, we should notice something different.

Colorado-Clydesdales Getty Images loading...

How many times have you been out to the Anhueser-Busch facilities to see the Clydesdales? Do you go every time they're in Fort Collins, or only when you also have friends/family visiting?

It's funny how you really don't know how big a Clydesdale is until you see one in person, like during a "Clydesdale's Camera Day" at the Fort Collins stables.

Colorado-Clydesdales Getty Images loading...

IS THE BUDWEISER BIERGARTEN/EXPERIENCE IN FORT COLLINS OPEN YET?

As of September 2023, the Budweiser Biergarten/Experience and the Tour Center are still closed to the public, since shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hopefully, they'll re-open soon, but in the meantime, the Clydesdales will still be stopping in town for Camera Days.

WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT THE NEXT TIME THE BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES ARE IN COLORADO?

It was announced in September of 2023 that after decades of the Clydesdales' tails being cut, Anheuser-Busch will no longer be doing that.

WHY WERE THEY CUTTING THE CLYDESDALES' TAILS, ANYWAY?

"Docking" was done for many, many years to keep the Clydesdales' tails from becoming tangled with the harness or other equipment related to their hitch.

According to NPR, Equine magazine states that nowadays, amputating Clydesdales' tails has mostly been done for cosmetic purposes.

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE CLYDESDALES?

With their full tails, the horses are able to swat away flies and other insects, that their shortened tails couldn't reach.

