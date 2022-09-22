As time goes on, it seems that there become more and more options as far as schooling goes for young students and one very unique school in Colorado just got its own holiday.

What Colorado School Got its Own Day?

Get our free mobile app

The school that was just given its own day is known as the School of Breaking, a school that specializes in teaching hip-hop and breakdancing to students of a variety of ages.

The school has been around for roughly a decade and has a reputation for being an extremely positive and welcoming environment for all of its students. This positive reputation definitely contributed to the mayor of Denver, Mike Coffman, naming September 20th, 2022 the inaugural 'School of Breaking Day' in the city.

What is Colorado's School of Breaking?

The School of Breaking was created by dancers Chase Evered and Fuad "Tommy" Talybov as a way to help those interested in hip hop dancing learn more about it, hone their skills and express themselves through breakdancing.

While the school technically began back in 2012, the concept has been something that Evered and Talybov have been actively pursuing since 2003, long before School of Breaking was a brick-and-mortar establishment.

Today, the school is thriving at its location at 14190 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora where instructors not only teach dance, but also very valuable life skills to students of varying ages.

Colorado's School of Breaking Day

As mentioned above, School of Breaking Day now takes place on the anniversary of the school on September 20th, however, there will be an "Anniversary Jam" this Saturday, September 24th to celebrate the occasion.

Colorado Breakdance School Gets its Own Holiday A school dedicated to hip-hop dance called ‘School of Breaking’ just celebrated its inaugural ‘School of Breaking Day.’

Awesome Chalk Art at 2019 Denver Chalk Art Festival Check out some of the great chalk art at the 2019 Denver Chalk Art Festival.