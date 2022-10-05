The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more.
Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will be opening this fall in the Centennial State.
Colorado's Most Popular Haunts Open in 2022
The biggest and scariest haunted houses to announce opening dates for 2022 include Denver's Anderson Farms. The farm hosts Terror in the Corn each fall, and this one just keeps getting bigger and better every year. Hellscream Haunted House will open in Colorado Springs along with the Haunted Mine, The Ritual Haunted House in Englewood (Denver), and Aftermath in Canon City.
Anderson Farm's Terror in the Corn
Terror in the Corn is located in Erie, Colorado at the Anderson Farms site. Its haunted corn made that goes on for 10 acres. Survive the maze and it will lead you to the abandoned town of Raven's Gluch where the real terror awaits in the creepy old buildings. Click here for directions from Google Maps. Terror in the Corn costs about $35 to $40 per adult.
Hellscream Haunted House
For more than a decade the Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs has been home to no-nonsense terror around Halloween. It's a multi-story Haunted House with custom movie-quality special effects, extremely detailed sets, and actors who live for this time of year. Hellscream costs about $25 to $35 per person. Click here for directions from Google Maps.
The Ritual Haunted House
In 2022, The Ritual will be at a brand new location in Englewood. You'll be entering a haunted swamp filled with creepy haunts. You'll reach the cannibal's lair, and if you survive, tales of a beast that carries hell on his back will be waiting for you near the end of the swamps. Admission is $25. $35 and you can skip the line. Click here for directions to the Ritual.
The Haunted Mines
In 2022, the Haunted Mines of Colorado Springs are opening up in a new location. You'll find this one at the FEAR Complex (2220 E Bijou Street in Colorado Springs), which features 25,000 square feet of haunted space. You'll be led down into the caverns and abandoned mining tunnels full of special effects and ultra creepy haunts. Admission into the mines costs between $25 and $35 for adults. Click here for directions from Google Maps.
Aftermath Haunted House
Colorado's Canon City is home to the Aftermath Haunted House. Halloween has never been so scary as it is to the east of the Canon City Recreation area. You'll find terror around every corner as this haunted house has been praised by Colorado Haunted Houses, Spooky Colorado, and ScareFactor.com as being one of the best in the state. General admission at Aftermath is $20. Fast Track through the line for $30. Click here for directions to Aftermath Haunted House from Google Maps.