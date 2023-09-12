Savor the Best Beef Jerky Made in Colorado

For those who desire a high-protein, low-carb, nutrient-rich food, you need look no further than the nearest bag of gourmet beef jerky. We love the stuff here in Colorado. So, who makes the best?

Take a quick look around the neighborhood, and you'll find several prime-time producers of gourmet beef jerky. For that matter, some Colorado companies offer alligator jerky, salmon jerky, and even kangaroo jerky. Here's a quick rundown of some of Colorado's finest.

Americans Love Beef Jerky

According to data from Statista, 128.73 million Americans consumed meat snacks and beef jerky in 2020. With that, they project the number will increase to 132.58 million by 2024. Put simply, Americans really enjoy a good beef jerky.

Best In Colorado

The website Colorado Local Market states, "Colorado beef jerky is some of the best in the country. With small businesses, independent companies, and family-run businesses, there is no place like Colorado to get your beef jerky from!"

Why is Colorado jerky so much better? Colorado Local Market adds, "Colorado is the perfect place for it thanks to the vast amount of pastures available! Many of these businesses are raising their own cows and turkeys, ensuring the very best for them so that the jerky tastes even better! There is a level of care and dedication that goes into the Colorado jerky that you don’t see anywhere else!"

What Exactly is Jerky?

According to the USDA, "Jerky is a nutrient-dense meat that has been made lightweight by drying. A pound of meat or poultry weighs about 4 ounces after being made into jerky. Because most of the moisture is removed, it is shelf stable -- can be stored without refrigeration -- making it a handy food for backpackers and others who don't have access to refrigerators."

Put simply, jerky is a healthier food option that travels well in the center console of your car, lasting for long periods of time.

Let's Not Get Stuck on 'Beef' Jerky

Keep in mind, that there are several varieties of jerky besides beef. Some of the producers in Colorado offer jerky in flavors including:

alligator jerky

duck jerky

trout jerky

kangaroo jerky

bison jerky

Check out the gallery below, and you'll discover a wide selection of jerky you've probably never heard of.

The website Colorado Local Market released a list of the best beef jerky producers in the state. The site states, "With small businesses, independent companies, and family-run businesses, there is no place like Colorado to get your beef jerky from! There are many different flavors available, with plenty of companies working to do better than large-scale manufacturers and bring you tasty and healthy beef jerky without any of the nasty additives or chemicals." The site adds, "Colorado is the perfect place for it thanks to the vast amount of pastures available! Many of these businesses are raising their own cows and turkeys, ensuring the very best for them so that the jerky tastes even better! "

Here's a look at Colorado Local Market's picks for the best beef jerky in the Centennial State.

