Celebrate the Arts By Checking Out A Colorado Ballet Performance

Experience a performance like no other by the Colorado Ballet this year by checking out the schedule of shows lined up.

Colorado Ballet is a 501(c)(3) organization that presents various styles of dance from classical ballet to contemporary dance.

When Was Colorado Ballet Founded?

Colorado Ballet was founded back in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker. Each year the Colorado Ballet presents more than 50 classical and contemporary ballet performances.

What is the Colorado Ballet's Mission?

The Colorado Ballet mission is easy to follow: EVERY. BODY. DANCE.

Every - To make dance accessible to everyone.

Body - To promote dance and movement as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Dance - To encourage creativity and expression through dance, and foster an appreciation for ballet.

Thanks to the work of the Colorado Ballet," in-need students, teachers, families, people with disabilities, and lifelong learners in Colorado" are able to explore their passion for dance.

Please be aware that ticket sales from Colorado Ballet performances only cover approximately 55% of the annual budget. As a non-profit organization, Colorado Ballet depends on donations in order to carry out its mission.

Fun Facts About Colorado Ballet

Since Colorado Ballet's inception in 1961, the non-profit organization has presented The Nutcracker to audiences in Denver every year.

Each performance by Colorado Ballet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver features live accompanying music by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

2022-2023 Season Colorado Ballet Performances

There will be a multitude of Colorado Ballet performances for the 2022-2023 season with productions such as:

Dracula

The Nutcracker

Lady of the Camellias

Cinderella

Ballet Masterworks

Colorado Ballet Performances 2022-2023 Season Check out the full list of performances from Colorado Ballet for the 2022-2023 season:

