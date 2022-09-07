Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado

Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States.

Air Quality Advisory Issued In Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.

Where Is the Smoke Coming From?

Currently, 9 News reports some 69 fires are burning including 27 active fires in Idaho, 15 in Montana, 9 in Oregon, and 7 in both California and Washington. The National Weather Service says the majority of smoke in Colorado is coming from fires in Idaho and Montana.

Several Western Colorado Counties Are Being Affected

According to the CDPHE, the Colorado counties most affected by smokey conditions are Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand, and Eagle including the cities of Glenwood Springs, Craig, Meeker, and Eagle. Sheltered valley locations are the areas most likely to be impacted by heavy smoke.

Recommendations For People With Compromised Health

Limiting outdoor activity is recommended for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Unusually sensitive people across Colorado are being encouraged to reduce prolonged exposure or heavy exertion through Wednesday.

Heat and Smoke Making It Difficult For Some

The smoke-filled air along with unseasonably hot temperatures is making life difficult for some Coloradans who are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible during this time. Record high temperatures are expected to be reached across much of Colorado this week.

