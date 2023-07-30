Coloradans Will 100% Judge You If Your Car Looks Like This

I have a very messy car. It looks like a tornado hit it, and it's basically a biohazard. If somebody looks inside my car they will get to know me better.

Get our free mobile app

They will know that I love the Simpsons based on a coffee mug. They will know I have pets because of the lint roller. Unfortunately, they will know that I drink way too much soda.

My car is gross.

If your car looks anything like mine I have bad news for you: You will be judged in Colorado.

DO PEOPLE IN COLORADO REALLY CARE IF YOUR CAR IS MESSY?

Canva Canva loading...

I took a poll on Instagram, and 304 people voted. 76% of Coloradans who participated said they will judge somebody based on how messy their car is.

So great, not only does my car smell like leftover burgers, but now I'm going to get judged for it.

IF YOU ARE MESSY DO NOT FEEL BAD - YOU COULD BE A GENIUS

Canva Canva loading...

What if I told you being messy was a good thing?

According to Kathleen D. Vohs, a professor at the University of Minnesota, messiness can be linked to higher levels of creativity.

Business News Daily suggests that you could potentially be more intelligent. They say that some of the biggest innovators such as Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, and even Apple Founder Steve Jobs had notoriously messy desks.

So next time you judge somebody for having a messy car in Colorado you might want to think twice. You might be in the presence of a genius.

I am 100% not a genius. I just really need to clean my car.

6 Must See Movie Theaters in Northern Colorado