Coloradans Have No Idea How to Grill This One Thing

I'm not going to lie, I'm useless behind the grill. I've tried to grill chicken a few times, but it always comes out dry and overcooked. Surprisingly enough, I am not alone.

Google Trends put together a list of the most searched "how to grill" questions on Google for the 4th of July and the results are all over the place across the nation.

COLORADO IS CLUELESS WHEN IT COMES TO GRILLING CHICKEN

Grilling Chicken Canva loading...

According to the research, Coloradans googled "how to grill chicken" more than any other meat. Why is grilling chicken far more difficult than other meats for Coloradans? I'm glad you asked.

I HATE GRILLING CHICKEN TOO - HERE IS WHY

I've been told that cooking chicken in general is incredibly difficult. My mom says that you have to make chicken 300 times before it is edible.

I have been told that chicken is difficult because it is considered a lean mean.

That means chicken easily dries out. I ensure to cook chicken low and slow, and sometimes it is difficult to have temperature control when you are grilling.

WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO GRILL CHICKEN?

Happy bbq Canva loading...

Weber put together a guide for grilling chicken and here is their advice.

Grill the chicken pieces, skin side down first, over indirect medium heat, with the lid closed, until fully cooked, turning once or twice. The breasts and wing pieces will take 30 to 40 minutes and the whole legs will take 40 to 50 minutes.

