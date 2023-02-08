Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State

Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state.

Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.

Cedar Waxwings are a similar species. They are quite common in the region and live in the state year-round. Bohemians, however, typically breed and reside in Canada, Alaska, and the far north of Europe and Asia.

Bohemian Waxwings get their name because of their unconventional, inconsistent, and seemingly carefree lifestyle. Their vibrant coloration, consisting of grey, orange, black, white, and yellow, is another reason behind this bird's unique name. These feathered creatures move erratically and are known to join other birds' flocks during migration. Bohemians primarily feed on flying insects and berries. It's possible that so many of these birds are in the area right now, due to a food shortage in their normal hunting grounds up north.

Many Coloradans who never knew this species even existed, have now gotten the rare opportunity to witness these beautiful birds up close - sometimes even in a backyard. Some places around the state where you're likely to get a glimpse of Bohemians in abundance right now are along the High Line Canal near Denver, at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, and at natural areas in Fort Collins.

The Bohemian Waxwings won't be around for long; as winter ends, they will move out of the state.

