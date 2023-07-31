It certainly feels like there is a giant drawing for the lottery around every corner these days. Powerball and Mega Millions are constantly nearing a billion dollars, and it's hard not to dream about what we would do if we won.

Sure, we would all keep some of the money for ourselves. I would buy a Ford Bronco and a ridiculously large house guarded by my very own moat. Plus, I would buy every member of my family home.

If You Won the Lottery - Would You Donate Any Of It?

I would also like to think that most of us would donate some of our lottery winnings to charity.

If you want to learn about somebody, you should ask them what charities they are passionate about. It can provide a ton of insight into their life experiences and their morals.

If I won a ridiculous amount of money from the lottery, I would donate to the American Cancer Society in Colorado in a heartbeat. My grandfather died of cancer when I was a kid, and I know that the money would go to a good cause.

I Wanted To Know What Causes Coloradans Were Passionate About - So I asked on Facebook

Facebook, Canva Facebook, Canva loading...

Here Are the Results

Coloradans Are Passionate About These 11 Charities

I'm Impressed By These Results

It seems like Coloradans care about many different causes. Commenters are passionate about not only popular national charities and non-profits, but Coloradans care about charities right in our backyard.

If you would like to join the conversation, please leave a comment on this Facebook post.