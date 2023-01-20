Colorado Girl Arrested for 100+ MPH Interstate Chase in Nebraska

Nebraska state troopers spotted a vehicle driving east on Interstate 80 at mile marker 276 near the city of Kearny driving at approximately 35 mph, which is 40 mph under the posted speed limit of 75, on Monday night around 9:35 p.m.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper attempted to pull over the slow-driving SUV, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The SUV reached speeds of over 100 mph until a joining Nebraska state trooper placed stop sticks on the highway. The stop sticks did not stop the SUV, only slowed it down.

That is when the Nissan Pathfinder utilized an exit ramp and kept driving at slower speeds. Nebraska state troopers brought the 15-minute chase of the SUV to a stop by using tactical maneuvers. When troopers engaged with the vehicle, they found two minors. The driver, a 13-year-old girl, and a passenger, an 11-year-old boy. The minors, from Colorado, were arrested at the scene.

Nebraska state troopers found a gun and a small amount of marijuana in the SUV. The names and locations of the arrested minors have not been released. Both minors have been placed into protective custody.

Source: Nebraska State Patrol