Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives

If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

The highly popular tv show highlighting unique restaurants across the United States has visited more than 1,200 locations in 50 states. Many of those locations are right here in Colorado.

I have been to a handful of locations across the country that have been featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Most have been pretty tasty and all of them have been insanely busy.

Which Restaurant is the Best in Colorado?

According to Mashed.com, Guy Fieri's favorite place in Colorado was Zoe Ma Ma. With two locations in Denver and Boulder, Guy Fieri said that Zoe Ma Ma is "the best Asian food I've seen in 10 years".

Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown, visited the Boulder location of Zoe Ma Ma in season 28 of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. While at Zoe Ma Ma Fieri ate Pork Steamy Buns and it seems that patrons cannot get enough of them. Haven't seen the episode featuring Zoe Ma Ma? We got you:

I have never been to Zoe Ma Ma, but I think it is high time that I make the trip. Now... Which location should I go to?

Zoe Ma Ma Boulder is located at 2010 10th Street right on the Pearl Street Mall. Zoe Ma Ma Denver is located at 1625 Wynkoop Street inside of Denver's Union Station. Want to see Zoe Ma Ma's menu and learn more? Visit zoemama.com.

