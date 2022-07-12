These Songs Remind Grand Junction of Our Childhoods

Do you recall that one song that takes you right back to your youth? I asked Grand Junction, "What song reminds you of your childhood?" Here's what you had to say.

From what I understand, psychologists call this a ‘reminiscence bump’. Whatever it's called, it's clear each of us has a particular song capable of transporting us through time, back to our younger days.

Back to Our Childhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado

Like BBC.com says, "Songs from the past can stir powerful emotions and transport us back in time."

Music and Memory

Robert Snyder, a composer and chair of the sound programme at the Art Institute of Chicago, told BBC.com, "A large part of memory takes place in the unconscious mind” He adds, “There are aspects of memory that are remembered implicitly, that is, outside of consciousness”. What’s more, he says, “implicit memory systems involve different parts of the brain than explicit memory systems”.

Growing Up in Grand Junction

If you grew up in Grand Junction, you listened to KOMA out of Oklahoma City. Why? That's what you had. You listened to what they played.

Growing up in Grand Junction in the 1970s, you had a few more options, but not many. Chances are you listened to plenty of Buck Owens, Linda Ronstadt, Waylon Jennings, and maybe a Dolly tune or two.

Bringing Up A Few Classics

My new heroes are Brett W and Char P. Brett mentioned the song "Phantom 309" by Red Sovine. Actually, Brett said "Phantom 409," but I'm pretty sure he meant "309." The number "409" refers to a household cleaning product, and a darn good one, too. Char mentioned "I Love a Rainy Night" by Eddie Rabbitt. I can remember clearly where I was when I first heard that awesome song. I was very much a teenager at the time, otherwise, I would have listed it as one of my favorite songs from childhood.

