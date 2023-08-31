The times keep changing. Once upon a time, you would go into your Colorado bank, see your familiar teller, chit-chat, make a transaction and be on your day. Today, with less and less "persona interactions" happening, another bank is closing.

2023 has seen some major bank failures, this situation is not like that. A thriving bank corporation has just decided that they just don't need this branch. Others would be to differ, but by the end of the year, it will be gone.

WHAT BANK IN COLORADO IS CLOSING DOWN?

It's a Chase Bank location in Denver, near the University of Denver. According to The U.S. Sun, Chase said that the [closing] of branches could be do to low foot traffic, overlapping locations or the increased use of online/digital access.

HOW MANY CHASE BANK LOCATIONS DOES DENVER HAVE?

Currently, there are 20 Chase Bank, a JPMorgan company, branches in the Mile High City; when this one closes, that will drop the number to only 19.

WILL THIS BANK THAT'S CLOSING IN COLORADO REALLY BE MISSED?

Given that the bank is near the Denver University campus, lots of students have used this location over the years. Then again, students of today are much more likely to do their banking online, so, this bank may disappear never to be thought of, again.

HOW MANY BANK BRANCH LOCATIONS HAVE CLOSED IN COLORAD IN 2023?

According to NewsBreak, the closing of this Chase Bank location in November will be the 13th closing of a bank location this year in Colorado.

