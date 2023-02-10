Here’s The Proper Way To Get Rid of CFL Bulbs In Mesa County

There is a right way and a wrong way to dispose of CFL light bulbs in Mesa County.

Can't I Just Throw Burned Out Bulbs In With My Garbage?

The great thing about CFL bulbs is that they are very energy efficient and they last a really long time. The downside to these amazing light bulbs is that they contain mercury, which can be harmful to your health and the environment.

Eventually, your CFL bulbs are going to burn out and need to be replaced. When that happens it is easy to toss the old bulb into the trash and screw another bulb in. Unfortunately, this is a bad idea because there's an increased likelihood the bulb is going to get broken.

Why Broken CFL Bulbs Are Bad News

When a CFL bulb breaks, it releases a small amount of mercury into the air and that is bad news for you. Here's what the World Health Organization says about breathing mercury vapor.

The inhalation of mercury vapour can produce harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, lungs and kidneys, and may be fatal. The inorganic salts of mercury are corrosive to the skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract, and may induce kidney toxicity if ingested.

No, a broken CFL bulb isn't going to kill you, but the long-term effects of repeated exposure to mercury are a recipe for disaster.

Get our free mobile app

Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility Will Accept Your Burned-Out Lightbulbs

The Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility is a great resource when it comes to properly disposing of things like batteries, paint, insecticides and pesticides, used motor oil, and over-the-counter medications. It is also the place to go when it is time to dispose of those old CFLs. It's a little inconvenient to make the trip out to the landfill, but isn't your health worth a little inconvenience?

I'

The Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility is located on your left, just after you pass through the gate at the Mesa County Landfill. It's open Wednesday thru Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. Dropping off hazardous materials is quick and easy - and it's the right thing to do for your health - and for our western Colorado environment.