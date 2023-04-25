If you are looking for a short hike with a spectacular reward at the end, Cascade Falls in Ouray might be the perfect hike for you.

The Beauty of Colorado Isn't't Always Accessible

There are some breathtaking places in Colorado that are simply stunning. The problem is, oftentimes seeing the beauty requires a lengthy or difficult hike that not everybody can do. For example, I wonder how many people have seen the pictures of the fabulous Hanging Lake but have never actually seen it in person because they can't do the difficult hike to get there.

Sometimes the beauty is right in front of our eyes and we don't realize it. Lots of people pass through Ouray but don't even know about Cascade Falls. Perhaps you know about it but have never done the hike. This western Colorado waterfall is easily accessible and should immediately go onto your hiking bucket list.

For Some It's A Hike, For Others, It's a Short Walk

From the parking lot, it's a steep and steady climb to a great viewing area of Cascade Falls. It's not a long walk, but it's steep and people with breathing difficulties just need to take it slow. I clocked the distance from the parking lot to the viewing bench at .06 of a mile.

Once you reach the viewing bench you have a great view of the falls - and it's amazing -but this is where the hike actually begins. For those that want to get closer to the waterfall - and why wouldn't you - there's another short trek to reach the base of the waterfall.

If you don't mind a little elevation gain, I definitely recommend taking the trail up the side of the mountain to a higher point on the waterfall. This is the actual hike. You'll love this view of the water - and you'll also get to enjoy some incredible views of Ouray.

Finding Cascade Falls In Ouray

To get to Cascade Falls, you simply turn onto Eighth Avenue off of Main Street in Ouray and it's just a few short blocks to the trailhead. It's kind of hard to see, but right when you turn off of Main there is a small sign that says Cascade Falls.

