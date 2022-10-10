Biden to Make Colorado Camp 1st National Monument Since Presidency

It appears that a site in Colorado will soon become recognized as a national monument.

According to a report from the Colorado Sun, President Biden will visit Colorado to designate his first national monument since his presidency.

The Site of New National Monument in Colorado

Camp Hale located near Leadville, Colorado might just become a national monument or landscape on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

President Biden is said to make a visit to Colorado in order to designate the site and the Tenmile Range as a federally-protected historic area.

The Historical Significance of Camp Hale

Camp Hale was constructed in 1942 and served as a military training site for 10th Mountain Division soldiers before heading off to fight in World War II.

The site of the camp was ideal for military purposes and "had adequate room for the camp including more than 1,000 buildings and structures as well as parade grounds, weapons ranges, and other spaces needed by the Army."

Some reports say that the site was even used for secret CIA training. Camp Hale is said to have gone out of commission in 1965.

Letter May Have Persuaded President Biden to Take Action

Senator Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse have been working to protect Camp Hale with the proposed Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act.

The CORE Act has not been passed, but in August a letter penned by the beforementioned and Governor Polis was sent to President Biden urging him to use the Antiquities Act to protect the land.

The letter obtained by the Colorado Sun states:

The history of this area, including the role that it played in preparing the 10th Mountain Division for some of the most difficult moments of World War II, makes it the ideal candidate for a national monument designation. Many of the veterans of the 10th Mountain Division returned to Colorado after the war to establish our state’s outdoor recreation economy by starting the ski areas that Colorado is known for, further establishing the role Camp Hale and its veterans have played for our state and nation.

The proposed name for the new national monument is Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument.

