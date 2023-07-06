As Northern Colorado's Budweiser Events Center plans for major changes this fall, the inside upgrades have begun including all new seats. These pictures and videos of the building without seats are pretty wild to see.

Budweiser Events Center Name Change And Upgrades In 2023

It was announced back in January that after 20 years, Budweiser would no longer be the holder of the naming rights to the Larimer County-owned arena when their current contract with the county expires this fall. Beginning this October, the arena will be re-branded as the "Blue Arena" in conjunction with a new partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union.

In conjunction with those changes, the building would be seeing some significant upgrades. The "new" arena will be investing just shy of $5 million dollars in renovations which began this past June. Painting the inside of the arena bowl (blue) and upgrading the suites are just a couple of exciting improvements coming to the Blue Arena. But the most exciting change is the all-new seating. They're working hard on the seat conversion now, but these pictures of a seatless Budweiser Events Center can kind of mess with your mind...

Pictures Of Colorado's Budweiser Events Center Without Seats

The transformation is on, but while it happens, this popular arena almost looks unrecognizable.

It seriously blows my mind to see it this way... If I didn't see the Eagles banners, I may not have even recognized that it was the BEC.

This kind of looks like the Mission Ballroom with concrete stairs. Wouldn't it be wild if they just left it this way? Here's a video from the BEC of the transformation.

And another after a bit of progress...

It's going to look so amazing!

The first people to get to check out the awesome new upgrades will be those in attendance at the PRCA Rodeos during the Larimer County Fair August 6th - 8th. YeeHaw!

